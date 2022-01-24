Nobody knows exactly how far Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to go in the Ukraine crisis, but he has the West exactly where he wants it. Everyone watches Moscow anxiously, trying to guess its next move. If his goal was to attract his attention, his mission is already a success.

While Putin’s intentions are guesswork, the facts are deeply troubling. Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops around Ukraine and their numbers keep growing. Far Eastern battalions are moved west, anti-aircraft guns and missiles are pushed. Next month, Russia and Belarus will begin a military exercise on Ukraine’s northern border.

Russian strength is not limited to battalions in the snow. Moscow also sent landing craft to the Black Sea. Although a cyberattack on Ukrainian ministries has not been officially attributed to Moscow, who else would benefit? Kiev assumes that Russian mercenaries are active in the pro-Russian people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. London has warned that Moscow wants to install a pro-Russian president in Kiev.

If Putin took military action, it would not be the start of a conflict, but an escalation. Putin annexed Crimea in 2014 and backs Donbass separatists in their confrontation with Kiev, a confrontation that has now lasted seven years and has claimed the lives of 14,000 people.

What is the risk of escalation? US President Joe Biden assumes that sooner or later Putin will test the West, he said last week.

The United States threatened Putin with far-reaching economic sanctions and began talks with Russia. Moscow has made excessive demands: it wants written guarantees that Ukraine will never join the alliance, and also demands that NATO withdraw from Eastern Europe. The diplomacy did not stop, but no progress was made either. NATO and the United States will send a written response to Moscow next week. It remains to be seen whether Putin opts for escalation or consultation.

Meanwhile, the West is sending weapons to Ukraine. The United Kingdom sent anti-tank missiles, Latvia and Lithuania anti-aircraft missiles. NATO’s eastern flank is also reinforced. The Netherlands is moving two F35 fighter jets to Bulgaria, Spain is sending two ships to the Black Sea and France has promised to station troops in Romania. The Ukrainian crisis is no longer just about Ukraine. The central question is where is the West going?

The West has an asset: solidarity. And this asset could simply be lost. Western countries have divergent interests and historical experiences that lead to different positions, but it is incomprehensible that in negotiations on which so much depends, leaders are not more careful in their words. French President Macron has stirred up turmoil by calling for a European initiative. Biden sparked a riot by talking about discord within NATO. The commander of the German navy had to resign on Saturday after saying out loud that Crimea will never be returned and that Putin deserves respect. Only if Western negotiators know a closed front behind them do they have a chance of influencing Russia. Putin already has all the attention. Nor can he receive a weak – because divided – West as a gift.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on January 24, 2022