The weather forecast: Place in the sun and maybe an afternoon shower | Zwolle Blog

Zwolle – Wednesday there is room for the sun. Especially in the morning, cumulus clouds are not as numerous as in the afternoon. We can see a lot of blue sky above Zwolle. In the morning at eight o’clock it is about 16 degrees and after that the mercury in the elevator goes up to about 23 degrees.

It is not really hot, but it is a pleasant temperature. As the mercury increases, the likelihood of a downpour developing over the city increases. Such a downpour can also produce a thunderclap in the afternoon. But we are not exaggerating, because the chances of a dry Wednesday in Zwolle are much greater. If it’s not raining you will have a not too hot summer day with varying cloudy skies. A day with little to do.

The wind maybe, because it is clearly present with a force 3 to 4. It is a moderate wind and it comes from the south to the southwest. In the evening, the wind drops. And most of the cumulus clouds give up.

Thursday will have a similar rhythm of increasingly larger cumulus clouds as it warms up. In the afternoon, it will be around 25 degrees in the city. But the atmosphere is more unstable and showers can more easily turn into thunderstorms. The shower activity will become more important Thursday afternoon and evening in Twente, but especially in Germany.

Friday is much quieter. The likelihood of a completely dry day is high with sun, clouds and little wind. An afternoon temperature of around 23 degrees. The weather for the weekend is still uncertain. Some weather patterns come with a lot of rain, some don’t.

The KNMI gave hope on Tuesday that warmer summer weather will return. New research from the Meteorological Institute shows that the atmosphere seems to prefer summers with much of the same weather. “If a summer starts out a certain way, there’s a better chance it will stay that way,” write the KNMI researchers.

This offers hope for the rest of the summer. The meteorological summer started on June 1 and that month it was a few degrees warmer than average, there was less rain than average and there was a lot more sun than usual in June.