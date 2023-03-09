The weakest wind chill measured so far with the current calculation method (which was introduced in 2001) in the United States was also on Mount Washington. In 2004, a wind chill temperature of -74.8 degrees Celsius was measured there.

Lowest wind chill in the Netherlands

For comparison: in the Netherlands, the weakest wind chill of this millennium was measured in Lelystad. There was the wind chill on February 7, 2012 according to the KNMI -28.6 degrees Celsius.

“Visible temperatures measured on Mount Washington are life-threatening,” says meteorologist Leander de Wit of Buienradar. “Without protection, you may see your limbs freeze in seconds, and after a few minutes they may start to die.”

This video from NWS Cleveland shows just how intense the weather on Mount Washington was yesterday: