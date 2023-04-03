‘The Walking Dead’ Might Be Coming to Netflix Sooner Than You Think

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is coming to Netflix in the new year, but it’s probably sooner than you think.

The very last season of The Walking Dead will soon be seen not only on Disney+, but also on Netflix.

The post-apocalyptic zombie series has no less than 11 seasons and is still very popular. The end of this series is certainly not the end of the franchise.

Netflix release date

Netflix has made it very clear the official streaming date for the 11th season of The Walking Dead. This date will be very close to the New Year, so fans won’t have to wait very long.

fans of The Walking Dead can put Friday, January 6 in their diary, because then the time has come. Come on this date The Walking Dead season 11 finally on Netflix.

See for now The Walking Dead on Disney+and below you can see the trailer for the final season.