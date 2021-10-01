The volcanic eruption of La Palma threatens yellow gold: “Our banana plantations are being swallowed up”

“The leaves and fruits of my plants are full of ash,” says banana grower Hilario Batista over the phone from his home in La Palma. While his banana plantations don’t get in the way of the boiling lava flow that hit the sea on Wednesday, he still sees much of his crop fall into the water. “The fruits are destroyed by the rain of ashes. I have already swept 30 kilos of ash from my roof.

“Impossible to go there every day”

“We try to harvest as much as possible. But for security reasons, we are not always allowed to go to the plantations. Yesterday another field was engulfed by lava”, explains Elisa Martínez of the banana company Europlatano, who owns fields in the area. affected by the lava flow. .

Farmers whose plantations are still standing are often unable to care for bananas either. “Normally, we go there every day, but it’s now impossible because of the roadblocks,” explains Martínez.