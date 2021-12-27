The very sweet turn of the year is approaching, like spring on New Year’s Day

The start of the year promises to be particularly mild this year. According to the weather forecast, it will be around 12 to 14 degrees during New Years Day and around midnight it will be around 8 to 10 degrees. “Very hot,” says meteorologist Peter Kuipers Munneke.

The mild weather around New Year’s Eve is due to the fact that there will be quite a bit of southwesterly wind in the coming days. As a result, a lot of sweet air from Portugal and Spain is blown here. “And that makes it very soft here,” says Kuipers Munneke. It will probably also stay dry at the end of the year.

Records could even be broken on December 31. On New Years Eve, there is now a temperature record of 13.7 degrees. “We are really getting closer to that temperature,” says Kuipers Munneke. Unlike many other New Years, there won’t be a lot of smog this year: there will be a national fireworks ban.

Spring in the New Year

In recent years, it has often been quite mild around New Year’s Eve. Last year it froze a bit in De Bilt around midnight, but in 2018 it was around 7 degrees.

New Years Day also seems to be a beautiful day, according to weather models. It will probably be around 12 degrees and it will stay dry. “It could be a beautiful spring day,” says Kuipers Munneke.