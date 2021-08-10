The fires that raged in the ancient Greek royal estate of Tatoi last week caused extensive damage. Not only was the forest area largely set on fire, some buildings were also destroyed and at least two containers in which valuables from the palace were stored, the newspaper reports. Kathimerini.











The Ministry of Culture had removed thousands of items from the former summer residence as the fires approached. However, they couldn’t withstand the scorching conflagration, as the photos show. The containers were completely reduced to ashes, including the contents. We still don’t know what was in the containers.

Most of the forest area around Tatoi has been lost, but most of the buildings have remained intact, according to the newspaper. A building where the management was and a staff building burned down. The palace itself, under renovation, and the kitchens have not suffered any damage.

Graveyard

Images had previously shown that the fire had also reached the royal cemetery. It is not yet known whether there is any damage. Several members of the royal family have found their final resting place in the cemetery. For example, there is the tomb of Prince Andrew, the father of British Prince Philip. Five kings are also buried there, including King Paul, who died in 1964.

Young people use branches to fight the fire in the Tatoi region, near Athens. © EPA



Greek Crown Prince Pavlos took to Instagram last weekend to thank the “brave firefighters, the military and all the volunteers” for their continued efforts to stop the blaze.

“Natural disaster of unprecedented proportions”

Serious forest fires have been raging in Greece for some time now. Firefighters and locals are now fighting for the seventh day against the great fire in Evia, the second largest island in the country. The Prime Minister spoke of “a natural disaster of unprecedented proportions”. Hundreds of people had to flee by sea.

Forest fires are also raging in the southern Peloponnese. Hundreds of homes and businesses have been destroyed or damaged in recent weeks. At least 40,000 hectares of land have been burned. It has been hot for some time in Greece, which is struggling with the worst heat wave in three decades. The temperature rises to 45 degrees, making the forests extremely dry.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: