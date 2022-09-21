The US Space Force has its own anthem: “Bold Reach Into Space”

United States Air Force

ONS News• today, 12:52

Sounds like a Netflix comedy fantasy space force, but it’s the reality: the space branch of the US military has its own anthem. The music and lyrics of Semper Supra (always on top) were presented at a conference in Maryland.

All branches of the US military have their own song. This is how the Marine Corps was Anthem of the Marinesground forces sing The army is leaving and even the uniformed health service marches on The U.S. Public Health Service march.

So there was already speculation about an anthem for the newest member of the army tribe: the Space Force, which was created by President Trump and into which all US defense space activities have been grouped. While the Space Force is indeed an important part of the US Armed Forces, some on social media jokingly hoped that the Imperial March from Star Wars.

But it became a song written by two veterans:

Lyrics sung with bravado like Boldly reaching into space, there’s no limit to our sky (“We reach space without fear, our skies know no bounds”) can count on sardonic reactions on Twitter and other social networks. “Why does this look like it was written by a school group for the local American football team?” someone asks. Another falls on the phrase Guardian day and nightand delicately notes that there is neither day nor night in space.

