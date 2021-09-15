The upcoming ‘Dune’ sequel doesn’t depend on the box office



Although director Denis Villeneuve has more or less confirmed that his Dune will have a sequel, the second part is not quite ready yet. The arrival of the film depends on the performance of the first part. But not where you think.

Where until now we could always count on box office performance to see if a movie was successful enough for a sequel, that rule doesn’t apply now. Instead, the green light is now largely dependent on the film’s performance on HBO Max.

second film

The first installment of the franchise will hit theaters in October and also on the HBO Max streaming service in the United States. The film follows Paul Atreides as he travels with his father, Duke Leto Atreides, to the dangerous planet Arrakis.

Leto accepts domination on the planet, knowing that it is a trap set by his political enemies. The planet contains the only natural supply of spice, a sought-after resource, enabling superhuman thinking, allowing humans to live unusually long lives and travel faster than light.

Variety is now reporting that Part 2 will depend on how the film performs on HBO Max. That confidence seems to Warner Bros. movie studio. have, because it also authorized a derivative series called Dune: brotherhood.