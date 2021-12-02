The University of Rotterdam accepts the brainpark 1 masterplan

Construction News | By one of our reporters

Posted: today

Image: GROUP A-YuconVR

ROTTERDAM – In the years to come, the Brainpark I office park will become a green and attractive place with more activity. This benefits students, newbies and families looking for accommodation, businesses in the office park and educational institutions in the area. This is stated in the Brainpark I Masterplan which was adopted today by the municipal executive.

“There isn’t much to do in Brainpark I at the moment and outside of office hours the area is deserted. It’s a shame, because the area is easily accessible by public transport and by bike and is located next to the EUR campus. That is why we are going to work with the merchants to create a beautiful part of the city where it is good to live, work, study and stay, ”said Alderman Bas Kurvers (Building and Living).

Master plan Brainpark I

Brainpark I is located between the Erasmus university campus and the A16 and is now known as an office park. The master plan shows that this area can be transformed into a bustling area with a good mix of houses, businesses and amenities such as catering. One of the most important developments is that there will be space for 2,500 to 3,000 units in various categories; 30% social rent, 40% middle segment and 30% in the upper segment. “Rotterdam continues to grow strongly and therefore the demand for housing is increasing.

Especially for students, beginners, the elderly and households of one or two people, it is not easy to find suitable accommodation. By building different types of houses on Brainpark, I can meet part of this demand, ”says Alderman Kurvers. The current 90,000 m2 will remain available for offices and businesses. And for commercial and social facilities, 45,000 m2 will be added to the ground floor of apartment buildings and offices. The municipality will also redevelop the public space with attention to greenery and water. The centrally located park and the ponds are improved in quality. The new housing-work-residence buildings will be built around it.

Sustainable home-work place

Existing office buildings will be converted or replaced with sustainable residential and / or work locations. Noise pollution from the A16 and air quality will be discussed. Multifunctional screens will be installed between the buildings along the A16, making the area noise-free. In addition, the possible new crossing of the river over the Meuse which links the area to the rest of the city is taken into account. And the existing greenery will be further enlarged. In this way, Brainpark I will soon become a healthy, green and sustainable home work place.

Continuation

The Master Plan sets out the most important principles for the development of Brainpark I. After a decision of the city council, the municipality will further develop the plans with the developers. This includes a project by Bakkers | Hommen with around 775 social and mid-rental apartments with amenities on the Max Euwelaan. Depending on the progress of space legal procedures, the construction of the first plans may start in 2023.