In the United States, President Biden’s $ 1 trillion “infrastructure package” has passed the Senate. This package also appears to include requirements for safety systems for new cars.









Infrastructure in the United States – especially many bridges – may need an overhaul, to say the least. However, it is not just about the massive investment program that is now supported by the Senate majority. This is because a number of things are also being developed to improve road safety, including specific requirements for new cars. We recently heard that a form of the alcohol lock belongs to him, But there is more.

For starters, new cars in the US will eventually receive headlights that meet the new standards, although it’s not yet clear what that means. What is already clearer is what people expect from standard security features. This is how it draws Autonews that collision safety systems must meet a minimum standard; and that items such as forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking systems become mandatory. In the long run, a lane assist should also be available as standard to keep the car in front of you.

All the requirements are a strong reminder of what the European Union has set for next year. Then all new cars here must also be equipped with an emergency braking system, a lane assistant and a connection for a breathalyzer. Recognizing traffic signs is also mandatory, so the car can help prevent speeding. It is not yet clear when the new systems will actually become mandatory in the United States. First, NHTSA will undoubtedly need to examine with the automakers what is feasible and how it should be designed.