Mine looks like this:

Netflix: $ 17.99

Hulu: $ 11.99

Amazon: $ 10 (includes all Amazon Prime products for $ 120 per year)

Discover +: $ 4.99

Peacock Premium Plus (ad-free): $ 9.99

HBO Max: “Gratis” met AT&T Internet (Gigabit Fiber).

VPN: $ 2.99 (to access BBC UK iPlayer, ITV Hub, Australian Channel 7, Channel 10, Netherlands NLZiet / NPO and Canadian CBC)

——

Total: $ 57.95

I subscribe to Sling TV for the Olympics for 1 month ($ 35) but will cancel once the Olympics are over.

“Discovery +” and “Peacock Premium” are random services, in other words, I can cancel Peacock for a while and cancel Paramount + (formerly CBS All Access) or Disney + for a while.

Basically my monthly bill for watching TV entertainment is between $ 50 and $ 60. When I billed DirecTV $ 110 in 2014 I expected $ 50 and even after 7 years the prices had gone up, but not in a crazy way like cable TV so I can revise with confidence my 2014 budget of $ 50 to $ 60. According to inflation calculations, $ 50 in 2014 equals about $ 58 today, using actual inflation figures for the past 7 years. And aside from NICKEL, that’s exactly what I’m spending on TV entertainment right now.

With these six streaming services and all that I can access with a VPN in other countries (I use a MiniPC for those next to the Roky 4 Ultra), I am drowning in the content to watch, and as mentioned above sometimes I undo two and replace them with services that now have a view that I want to watch.

(Hint: Since Netflix USA has blocked most VPNs, the same cannot be said for Netflix in many EU countries. Netflix from the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland and the Denmark, for example, do not sell too much in their own language, but use subtitles and can be turned off. These subtitles. Shows, which may have been transferred from US Netflix, may still be available on Netflix in the whole world.)

For the record, my wife and I are not must-see people. We can easily see a popular series on TV now, a year from now, or even two years from now when we go forward to watch it. So if something happens on Disney + and we still watch something on Peacock… Relax, watch this, then cancel Peacock, sign up for Disney +, and watch the series we want to see next.

I now realize that this is not everyone’s favorite way to view content, so the above may not apply to everyone. Some people like to turn on the TV and do “something” and then decide if it’s time to go to the next channel… I prefer to watch my list of programs and pick one to watch when I feel like it – her. I usually keep a small written list of the programs I want to watch or should watch somewhere near the TV, so I can quickly choose what I want. Usually we watch an entire series and then move on to another series. Sometimes we watch 2 or 3 at a time, and the mood of the night determines what we squeeze.

It’s also worth noting that it’s not just about the cost. It is also the experience of watching television. There’s mostly ZERO 4K content on cable / satellite, plus a few sporting events every now and then, and it’s not even available for the entire footprint, while Netflix and Amazon have a lot of 4K content, and Hulu. and HBO Max are just starting to release games in 4K this year. And while the most popular cable TV shows will eventually land on one of the popular streaming services, the same can’t be said for the original streaming content. A series like “The Handsmaid Tale”, “Stranger Things”, “The Crown” or the next television series “Lord Of The Rings” will never arrive on the cable channel.

I still have free OTA channels, so I’m not cut out for emergency news. As long as I have electricity and Mount Wilson is not lit (I get all major channels in HD. Free. (ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, Ion, PBS, MyTV, CW, etc, etc) …)