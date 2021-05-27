Recently, a US delegation led by David Green, the US Ambassador to Morocco, visited the province of Al Hoceima. It provided Americans with a clear picture of the benefits of cooperation between the United States and the province of Al Hossain.

Ambassador Green’s U.S. delegation was welcomed by Noureddine Balouki, Vice President of the City Council, at the Al Hossain City Council headquarters. During the meeting, various development projects implemented with the support of the United States were discussed, according to a press release issued by the municipality of Al Hoceima.

U.S. The importance of development projects undertaken under the USAID program was specifically discussed. Al Hossamah province wants to create more jobs for young people along with Americans by using the Forsyth program to promote a solidarity economy.

Vice President Nourdin Balouki had the opportunity to appreciate the good relations between Morocco and the United States and to appreciate the decision of the United States to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara.