The United States deported civilians for the first time since the military withdrew from Afghanistan. U.S. government sources have confirmed this to Reuters.

It is about four Americans who cross the border into an unknown neighbor via land. Once across the border, all four were met by US embassy staff in that country. For security reasons, it is not known to which country the citizens traveled.

On Monday, August 30, the last American soldiers to leave Afghanistan after the last twenty years. In the days before that, the United States and NATO allies tried to expel their own citizens and those who had helped Afghanistan as much as possible – but failed in all cases. The expulsion of nationals and Afghans with valid exit documents for all NATO allies is a difficult issue.

Outgoing Foreign Minister Sikrit Gock (D66) had earlier visited the area and tried to continue the evacuations. There, Dutch delegates spoke with Taliban members.

This article is part of our live blog: Banshir Valley Opposition Leader ‘National Opposition’

