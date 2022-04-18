The United States invests billions in the preservation of nuclear power plants | Financial

Many nuclear power plants in the United States are obsolete and face stiff competition from cheaper energy sources such as natural gas, wind and solar power. As a result, they risk being decommissioned prematurely.

But according to the US government, nuclear energy is of great importance in reducing emissions and fighting climate change. So the US Department of Energy has a plan called the Civil Nuclear Credit Program to provide $6 billion in credit to keep plants running. A process is expected to begin this week for nuclear plant operators and owners to apply for this support.

The money comes from President Joe Biden’s massive stimulus package to invest in key infrastructure. The United States has 93 nuclear reactors which account for about one-fifth of the country’s electricity supply.

The sector also represents nearly half a million jobs. The Department of Energy has warned that half of these nuclear reactors could be shut down due to economic factors. Several reactors have been taken out of service at the beginning of the last few years. The United States aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.