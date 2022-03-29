The United States has prepared sanctions against Russia for its occupation of Ukraine abroad

The United States and its allies are already developing tough sanctions to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. These are financial, technical and military sanctions. Reports suggest that these could be imposed within hours if there is a military escalation The New York Times ⁇

The Newspaper Relied on talks with US and European officials, who revealed details of sanctions following the Russian incursion. The United States is deliberately leaking plans to influence Russian President Vladimir Putin. Then he knows what obstacles he will face.

The United States and other Western nations are deeply concerned about the concentration of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. They fear that Moscow is considering occupying an Eastern European country. The list of possible sanctions includes the arming of anti-Russian guerrillas in Ukraine, the newspaper writes, if it actually comes to an invasion.

Washington is also said to have consulted with allies on the possibility of cutting off major Russian financial institutions from international payments. Those plans have now been leaked ahead of the summits.

Partner

Russia is in talks with the United States and NATO this week. Moscow, among others, wants to guarantee that neighboring Ukraine will not join the alliance. After the fall of the Communist Soviet Union, many former Soviet powers joined NATO, much to Russia’s chagrin.

The United States has not promised a good outcome to the forthcoming talks. According to The New York Times, ambassadors fear that the Russians may report that their concerns have not been adequately addressed. It would be a justification for military action.

Crimea

The Americans have been watching closely to see the impact of the sanctions imposed on Russia in 2014. This happened after the Ukrainian peninsula annexed Crimea. The White House later determined that the move would hurt the Russian economy, but that Putin was forced to step down.

This method should be different. An insider called the planned blockade “the biggest impact, the quickest response we did not choose in 2014.”

Check out our most watched news videos in the playlist below: