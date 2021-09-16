The United States for a long Covid study

The National Institutes of Health said the study will involve 30,000 to 40,000 people and will use digital data, including data from portable devices.

“We know that some people have seen their lives turned upside down by the long-term effects of Covid-19,” said NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins.

“These studies aim to identify the root cause and find answers needed to prevent this often debilitating disease and help those who suffer from it to recover.”

These post-Covid cases are often referred to as Long Term Covid, Long Term Covid, Acute Covid-19, Long Term Effects of Covid or Chronic Covid. The National Institutes of Health scientifically call PASC-Post-Acute Effects “SARS-CoV -2, “Collins said at a press conference.

“Persistent symptoms occur in several organs. The most common symptoms are pain, headache, fatigue, so-called brain fog, shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, fever, chronic cough, and trouble sleeping. PASC also includes multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children or MIS-C as well as in adults – MIS-A.

The cause of these symptoms is not clear and the study will try to find what they may be.

“Is it a defect in the immune system that does not recover after infection with this coronavirus?” Is this the cause of a metabolic imbalance? Collins asked.

He added: “We don’t know. The diversity of symptoms and presentations leads us to believe that long-term Covid disease is not just a case. “

“The only way to solve this problem is to do very large studies that collect a lot of data on symptoms, physical results and laboratory measurements. “

The National Institutes of Health said they would encourage researchers to recruit a diverse group of patients – people of all ages and races, pregnant women and others. The researchers will include patient feedback – an unusual approach that Collins says is important to ensure the study covers all bases.

The studies will also include data from portable devices. Collins said the study was put together in a matter of months, rather than the usual multi-year process for something so large and complex.

The National Institutes of Health have: Create a website Where people who want to volunteer can register.

Funding for the study comes from Congress of $ 1.15 billion earmarked specifically for the long-term study on Covid as part of the US $ 1.9 trillion bailout that Biden enacted last March.

Collins said $ 470 million for the study would leave money to start research into potential treatments.

The National Institutes of Health said the study will examine whether the different treatments used for severe cases of Covid-19 affect the long-term risk of Covid, and whether vaccination affects the risk, and will include people who have only mild symptoms of coronavirus infection.