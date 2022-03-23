The United States commemorates the storming of the Capitol

Washington

The United States will remember the storming of the Capitol on Thursday, exactly a year after supporters of then-President Donald Trump raided the building in Washington. President Joe Biden will deliver a speech and a memorial program will take place in the House of Representatives.

In addition to Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris will also deliver a speech on Capitol Hill. Later in the special session of the House, politicians will share their memories of the storming and historians will also have their say. A minute of silence will be observed at the start of the broadcast. Trump had also announced a press conference, but it was canceled.

Thousands of people stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, after Trump called on them to oppose the presidential election results. At the time, Parliament was poised to ratify Biden’s election victory, a result Trump called fraudulent. Several people were killed in the riots.

Trump’s first supporters were convicted last summer and many more will have to appear in court. A House committee is investigating the role of Trump and his associates in the storming.