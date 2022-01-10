The United States and Russia are lowering expectations for security talks

The United States and Russia eased expectations on Sunday ahead of security talks on Ukraine’s tensions, which officially begin in Geneva on Monday. Russia has warned that talks this week could end prematurely. The United States has indicated it does not expect any improvement.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has warned that “if Russia resumes aggression against Ukraine, it will have far-reaching consequences.” Russia has mobilized 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly planning an invasion of a neighboring country. “The question now is whether President Putin will choose the path of diplomacy and dialogue or seek conflict,” Blingen said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday that he would not make any concessions under US pressure. According to Ryapkov, who heads the Russian delegation in Geneva, it can be assumed that the talks will end after only one meeting.

NATO is scheduled to hold talks with Russian representatives in Brussels after Geneva on Wednesday. A meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will be held in Vienna on Thursday.