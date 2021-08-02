The United States and Britain on Sunday accused Iran of attacking an oil tanker on Mercer Street near Oman earlier this week. This was reported by international news organizations.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has promised that the United States will provide an “appropriate response” to the attack that killed two people.

Blingen said he believed “based information” was that the attack was the work of Iran and was carried out with drones. Earlier, his British envoy Dominic Robb said he believed the attack was a “deliberate and deliberate violation of Iran’s international law.” Israeli Prime Minister Nafdali Bennett has previously said that Iran was responsible for the attack.

No countries have mentioned any information that suspects Iran in the attack. Iran’s foreign ministry has so far denied any involvement in the incident, calling the allegations “unsubstantiated.”

An oil tanker operated by an Israeli billionaire physics officer was attacked near the coast of Oman on Thursday evening. In the Gulf of Oman, according to Israel, Iran has been carrying out frequent attacks on ships. Not sure where Mercer Street is now. The ship was reportedly taken to a safe place by the U.S. Navy after the attack. (NRC)