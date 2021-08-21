They raise their voices. On Friday, August 20, the United Kingdom and the United States announced new sanctions against senior Russian defense officials for allegedly poisoning Krimlin’s rival Alexei Navalny, who flew in Siberia for a year.

The British Foreign Office targeted seven people identified as members of the Russian Defense Service (FSB). These individuals are subject to travel restrictions, property freezes and operations “Taken on the side of our American allies”He said this in a statement.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a separate report that the third wave of U.S. sanctions targeted nine senior officials and two scientific laboratories. Russian diplomacy tonight condemned the sanctions “Unilaterally illegal.”

Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a neuroscientist from the Novisok group, designed by Soviet experts for military purposes, and transferred to Berlin for two days in a coma in a Siberian hospital for treatment. The 45-year-old enemy was imprisoned in Russia, where he returned in January 2021.