“The Umbrella Academy”: where Reginald comes from

The Netflix series The Umbrella Academy has a big central mystery that we partly reveal.

In the Netflix series, we meet the Hargreeves family, which consists of seven adopted children. They were born along with 36 other babies on the same day, at the same time, to women who were not pregnant until then. Billionaire scientist Hargreeves adopted as many of these children as possible, only to have seven. They developed superpowers and were trained by him at Umbrella Academy.

Extraterrestrial

Season 1 sees a flashback to a young Reginald, who shares moments with his dying wife. What is striking about this scene is that it does not take place on Earth at all. He is then seen arriving in the United States, where Reginald buys an old umbrella factory.

The second season confirms that Reginald is not from Earth. He visits the Majestic 12 and reveals his true nature, only to kill them all. While we don’t know where he came from, one theory is that Reginald sent all of his home planet’s survivors to the moon.

This is why Reginald allegedly sent Luther to the moon and interfered with the space race. Even in the comics all these questions are around The Umbrella Academy not yet answered.

Hopefully Season 3 brings some. You can The Umbrella Academy streaming on Netflix.