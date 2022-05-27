Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Writes Twitter “used fraudulent account security data to serve ads to users.” These are the phone numbers and email addresses that users provide to Twitter to protect their accounts, for example if they forget their password.

The social media company used this information for its advertising sales. Using this data, advertisers were able to target their ads to specific users, the FTC believes. This can be done by matching addresses and phone numbers with other personal data from other sources.

The user profile is created based on this match. Advertisers will list what types of users they want to reach. Ads are Twitter’s biggest source of revenue.