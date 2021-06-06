The Turkish Sea of Marmara has been in “slush” for weeks
Ports, coasts and parts of sea water are covered with the viscous and greyish substance. In some cases, the marine muzzle has also sunk, choking life on the bottom of the inland sea.
Pollution and warming
Natural mud was first identified in Turkey in 2007.
But this outbreak is the largest on record and is attributed by scientists to a combination of pollution and global warming, which is accelerating the growth of the algae responsible for the slimy sludge.
Plan of control
Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum today announced that a plan is in place to tackle the slush. The exact details of the plan are still unknown. President Tayyip Erdogan blamed the epidemic on polluted water in cities, including Istanbul, and vowed to “cleanse our seas from the slimy plague.”
Fishermen and residents are trying to remove sea foam with nets, so far without success. Istanbul University biology professor Muharrem Balci says chemical and biological means should be used to remove mucus.