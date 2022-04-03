The Tour of Flanders for cycle tourists is almost faultless – Sport/Voetbalmagazine

About 16,000 Flanders from all over the world took part in their own Tour of Flanders on Saturday. A total of 69 nationalities from around the world have started. The Red Cross had to intervene mainly for abrasions after falls, but no other incidents were reported. So says Gert Van Goolen, spokesperson for the organizer ‘We Ride Flanders’.

The bravest of all cyclists left Antwerp at 7am on Saturday morning and rode the full pro route. The heroism of La Ronde and the Flemish races attracts cycling enthusiasts from all over the world. There were 69 nationalities behind the wheel this year. Of these, 61%, or about 9,750 participants, came from abroad. 2,460 participants came from the Netherlands and there were also 2,000 Britons, 1,400 French and 1,300 Italians. Participants also came from Venezuela, the United States, Australia and New Zealand. Again, the total number of event participants is limited to 16,000.

After a few years without a Round or where it was postponed until the fall, cycle tourists were allowed to explore the route again this year on the eve of the pros. “Yeah, you see that’s a good thing,” says Van Goolen. “The roads are also dry and sunny. It may have been cold, but you can dress in it. The last runners to complete the full distance are not expected to arrive until 8:00 p.m., but by late afternoon no incidents were reported other than a few minor falls.

The bravest of all cyclists left Antwerp at 7am on Saturday morning and rode the full pro route. The heroism of La Ronde and the Flemish races attracts cycling enthusiasts from all over the world. There were 69 nationalities behind the wheel this year. Of these, 61%, or about 9,750 participants, came from abroad. 2,460 participants came from the Netherlands and there were also 2,000 Britons, 1,400 French and 1,300 Italians. Participants also came from Venezuela, the United States, Australia and New Zealand. Again, the total number of participants in the event is limited to 16,000. After a few years without a Round or where it was postponed until the fall, cycle tourists were allowed to explore the route again this year the day before professionals. “Yeah, you see that’s a good thing,” says Van Goolen. “The roads are also dry and sunny. It may have been cold, but you can dress in it. The last runners to complete the full distance are not expected to arrive until 8:00 p.m., but by late afternoon no incidents were reported other than a few minor falls.