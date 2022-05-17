The third season for Mankind has the first trailer
For All Mankind is back on Apple TV + for the third season. We get an overview with the new trailer.
All Mankind is one of the best series on Apple TV +. This show is a real ‘what if’ series. We see space competition between the United States and the Soviet Union, but here the latter reaches the moon first. Through what actually happened, the makers show what impact these have on fantasy space racing.
A new season for all mankind
The series has two seasons on Apple TV +. The series has taken a big step between the two seasons. The new season, too, seems to have taken a significant step. The series goes back almost 10 years, and we are now in 1995.
In the new season of For All Mankind, everyone’s view is on Mars. In space racing, the United States and the Soviet Union not only set their sights on the Red Planet, but also unexpectedly join third parties. That means there is still a lot to prove and is in danger.
Familiar faces
The characters we know from previous seasons do everything they can to win the race for Mars. It tests their faith. As the pressure cooker is about to explode.
The Game of Thrones star has teamed up with the new Apple TV + series
In the new season of For All Mankind we see some familiar faces again. Joel Kinnaman, Chandel Vansanton, Jodi Balfor and Sonia Walker will star in the new season. There is room for a new character as well. Eddie Katheki, for example, plays Dev Ayesha, a glamorous visionary focused on the stars.
You still have to wait for the new season for mankind. Watch the first episode from June 10th. There will be a new episode every week after that.- Not enough after that? Then there’s the good news, because it looks like the fourth season is already in the works.
Did you see the mistake? Mail us. We are grateful to you.
