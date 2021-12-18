The teaser shows the first images of the fifth season of “Dynasty”

The teaser gives us a little taste of everything that will await us in the fifth season …

The finale of the fourth season of the popular series isn’t even that far behind us as the first taste of season 5 is already here! It’s immediately obvious that there is no trace of Fallon Carrington in the teaser.

The biggest question that many fans of the show naturally ask themselves is whether [OPGEPAST SPOILER] she will reappear in the fifth season after being shot or not.

prison costume

A second thing that stands out immediately is that Alexis can be seen in an orange prisoner costume. This while the rest of the family is enjoying delicious cocktails.

For viewers in the United States, it won’t be long before the fifth season arrives. It will already begin on December 20 and will begin with a premiere of no less than two hours.

If all goes according to plan, the fifth season of Dynasty should be on Netflix sometime in the summer of next year. A specific date has not yet been announced for this.