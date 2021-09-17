The tallest tree in the world packed against approaching forest fire
The tallest tree in the world, a so-called redwood tree with a height of 83 meters, has been wrapped in aluminum foil in the hope that it will protect against wildfires in California. Wildfires in the western United States have reached the national park where the trees are found and threaten more than 2,000 individuals.
Firefighters have started installing fire hoses around the trees. “We are taking extreme precautions to protect these redwoods,” said a spokesperson for the natural park where the trees are located. “We are doing everything we can to protect these 2000 to 3000 year old trees.”
© ANP
While not the tallest trees in the world – California mahogany trees can grow up to 90 feet tall – giant sequoias are the largest in volume. Small fires are generally not harmful to redwoods due to the thick bark of the trees. Bigger, hotter fires are dangerous because they rise higher in the tree and up to the leaves.
Lightning
The fires ravaging the natural park began on September 10 following lightning. In recent months, thousands of acres in the western United States have caught fire.
