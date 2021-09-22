The militant Taliban want to officially represent Afghanistan at the United Nations after seizing power. They have asked for time to speak at the ongoing General Assembly in New York. World leaders of all kinds speak there.











Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaki made the request in a letter to UN President Antonio Guterres. The news agency saw an excerpt from the DPA text. The Taliban claim that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has been ousted and is no longer seen as a leader by other countries.

The Taliban is the current UN envoy to Afghanistan. They are proposing to make their own spokesman Suhail Shaheen the ambassador to the United Nations.

Headache file

The Taliban’s demand will turn into a headache file. Muslim militants occupied Afghanistan after a lightning strike last month. They are now seen as the real rulers of Afghanistan, but their new regime has not yet been officially recognized by many countries.

The UN has sent a letter from Minister Muthaki to a committee to look into the matter. It has representatives from nine countries, including the United States, Russia and China. A UN spokesman explained that “the UN does not recognize governments.” “It is the responsibility of the member states.”

Recognition

Often, a country’s UN ambassador is not sent by real rulers. This happened, for example, in the 1990s when the Taliban controlled much of their homeland. Later they did not get international recognition and were allowed to stay as ambassadors of the previous government.

