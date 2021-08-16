The Taliban have no access to the US Central Bank’s cash reserves. The US government announced this on Monday. Most Afghan funds are overseas.

“In the United States, the Taliban do not have access to Afghan state-owned central bank assets,” a spokesman said. Sources close to the file said that most of the central bank’s cash reserves were not kept in Afghanistan. It is not clear how much money is kept in the United States.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the central bank of Afghanistan had $ 9.4 billion in reserves at the end of April.

The Taliban declared victory at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on Sunday evening after President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad. Thousands of people tried to flee the country via Kabul airport.

“In the United States, the Taliban do not have access to Afghan state-owned central bank assets,” a spokesman said. Sources close to the file said that most of the central bank’s cash reserves were not kept in Afghanistan. It is not clear how much money is kept in the United States. According to the International Monetary Fund, the central bank of Afghanistan had $ 9.4 billion in reserves at the end of April. The Taliban declared victory at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on Sunday evening after President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad. Thousands of people tried to flee the country via Kabul airport.