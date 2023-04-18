The Super Mario movie breaks a record: the best opening week for an animated film of all time
In its first five days, the film earned $377 million in movie tickets, reports The envelope. This makes the film more successful than the previous record holder Frozen 2which grossed some $358 million during a comparable period in 2019.
Most of these sales were made in the United States, where sales of $204.6 million were recorded.
The numbers also make Mario the most successful video game adaptation of all time. This record was previously held by the Warcraft2016 film, which went on to gross $210 million in its early days.
The first reviews of Super Mariomovie were variable. Gaming sites were generally elated, praising the large amount of nods the movie gave to older games, which many early-day fans recognize. Reviews from the more general media were sometimes positive and sometimes critical.
game movies
This is turning out to be a good year for game adaptations. In January, the HBO Max streaming service kicked off with the series The last of us, based on the games of the same name for PlayStation consoles. The first episode was the second most-watched first episode of all time on the platform.
With the movie Mario, Nintendo is making a big comeback to Hollywood. The Japanese game company tried it once in 1993 with a Mario movie, but it was a commercial failure and a flop with critics.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”