The Super Mario movie breaks a record: the best opening week for an animated film of all time

In its first five days, the film earned $377 million in movie tickets, reports The envelope. This makes the film more successful than the previous record holder Frozen 2which grossed some $358 million during a comparable period in 2019.

Most of these sales were made in the United States, where sales of $204.6 million were recorded.

The numbers also make Mario the most successful video game adaptation of all time. This record was previously held by the Warcraft2016 film, which went on to gross $210 million in its early days.