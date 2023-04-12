Been playing since last week The Super Mario Bros. Movie in Belgian cinemas. And it works well right away, because more than 200,000 visitors have already enjoyed the film. The film adaptation of the popular video game is also breaking box office records around the world.

The new film adaptation of the popular game Super Mario Bros. is there. After the failed attempt in 1993, this time Nintendo, Illumination Entertainment – responsible for the minionsmovies – and Universal Pictures are teaming up for a new movie.

The film was met with lackluster reviews from critics, but it did well with fans. In its first weekend, the film even had the best opening weekend of the year in the United States. And also in Belgium, it seems Super Mario a success.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be very similar to the game of the same name. In the trailer we saw how Mario appears for the first time in all kinds of recognizable settings, among others New Super Mario Bros. U-Deluxe moves. There we see our well-known plumber with Donkey Kong getting strong by eating fire mushrooms and flowers.

Also seen in the film is a wild chase scene on the famous Rainbow Road race track from several Mario KartGames. So it really is a love letter to the fans, and it shows in the comments. On rotten tomatoes the film only got a score of 56% from critics, but it got a high score of 96% from audiences.

recordings

This audience score is also reflected in cinemas around the world. In Belgium, the film attracted more than 200,000 visitors in its first week. Sony Pictures reports this in a press release. With that The Super Mario Bros. Movie also good for the best opening weekend of the year in Belgium, the best opening ever for a Universal animated film and the third best opening ever for an animated film.

The film also scores points in the rest of the world. In the United States, the project even raised 377 million dollars (about 343 million euros) in the first three days. This will only increase in the days and weeks to come. In the meantime, there would also be interest in a sequel.