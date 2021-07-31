The sun shines more often after the weekend: “Keep an umbrella handy for now”

A water sun in Oirschot. (Photo: Peter van der Schoot) increased

“Keep the umbrella handy on Saturdays and Sundays,” advises Diana Woei of Weerplaza. We also have to deal with the showers this weekend. “It’s also a little cool for the time of year.” But after the weekend it will be a little better and the sun will show more often.

“The showers that will pass this weekend will be gone in no time,” says Diana. “But then another will come. This Saturday most of the showers are reserved for the Breda-Den Bosch gang.”

On the cool side

The sun comes out from time to time between showers. “I expect most of the showers to disappear during the afternoon and evening and it will be dry in many places in the evening. With a high of around 20 degrees, it is cool for the period. of the year. ”

The same awaits us on Sunday. “In the morning it is still quite nice, then it is generally dry. Especially in the eastern parts of Brabant. But from the west the air becomes more unstable again. Especially in the afternoon we have to take care. count a few. It will be 20 or 21 degrees and it won’t be too windy. The wind will turn northwest on Sunday and then – just like Saturday – it will be generally dry in the evening. “

More space for the sun

After the weekend, according to Diana, it will be “a little better, a little calmer”. This is due to an area of ​​high pressure over the North Sea. “The sun then takes up more space. The weather is pretty good. Where there are often showers this weekend, it will be necessary to take care of a single copy at most on Monday and Tuesday, in the afternoon. time of year. Also on these days, around 20 or 21 degrees. “

On Wednesday and Thursday the temperature will be slightly higher, as the wind then turns from south to south-east. “Then it could be 22 or 23 degrees, but the risk of showers still remains.”

