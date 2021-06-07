The study found that the testes and the brain have a lot in common

Science says so. Researchers at the University of Aveiro in Portugal recently compared different organs and parts of the human body with British scientists at the University of Birmingham. This surprising observation is clear from their observations: the testes and the brain have many similarities.

The results of their work were compiled in a study published on June 2 in the journal open biology.

They wrote that the brain and testes in particular have the highest number of proteins in common compared to other organs.

In detail, Portuguese and English researchers compared cellular proteins from 33 types of body tissues, such as the heart, intestine, ovaries, and placenta.

A very important common genetic heritage مهم

The result: They found that the testes and the brain share 13,442 common proteins. Of all the organs in the body, their common genetic makeup is the most important.

While previous research had previously suggested that there may be links between sexual dysfunction and brain disorders, or even between intelligence and sperm quality, this brand new study has opened up new avenues.

In addition, scientists have also found that the brain and testes are heavy consumers of energy for complex processes such as thinking or producing millions of sperm per day. Likewise, each has specialized cells to hold neurons in the brain and germ cells in the testes.

a matter of survival

Finally, although their tasks are very different, neurons function in a similar way to those of testicular cells. For example, both use exocytosis, a mechanism by which a cell secretes biomolecules in its external environment. More precisely, it is through this process that brain cells communicate with each other via neurotransmitters. Well, in the sperm the same mechanism is used to fuse with the egg and fertilize it.

But how do you explain all these similarities? For researchers, this may be because the testes and the brain are involved in speciation, the evolutionary process of organisms that allows new species to emerge. A question of survival if we simplify.

Does this mean, as the popular saying goes, that men only think about their genitals? Well not really. Because it’s scientific and as the site says Scientific alertUltimately, this research will show that women’s brains also have things in common with the testes. In short, the equality of the sexes through reason and science.