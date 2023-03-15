In the United States, 20 percent of the annual economic damage from extreme weather events is caused by droughts and floods, but hydroclimatic disasters — caused by changes in the water cycle — are expected to especially affect poor communities and ecosystems. Few resources are and are heavily exploited.

For example, poverty-stricken Somalia is experiencing its longest and worst drought, according to the United Nations, which has left millions of livestock dead and widespread starvation.

Venezuela, which has been suffering political and economic crises for years, had to resort to a nationwide blackout in April 2016 after the water levels in the Guri Dam fell sharply due to drought.

A frequent occurrence in some regions is the sudden transition between severe drought and unprecedented flooding, known as ‘weather whiplash’.

The study also proposes several solutions to better manage water in a warming world, including using water from floods to replenish dry aquifers and improving the health of farmland so that soil can absorb more water and store more carbon.

