The start of the Zeeland polo season attracts hundreds of spectators: “Hockey on horseback, with a touch of rugby”

The polo season is open in a festive way: the sun is at the rendezvous and the interest is at the rendezvous. This is partly thanks to five hundred students from Tilburg, who are invited to Aagtekerke at the invitation of the organization. Luka Quaedvlieg, chairman of the lustrum committee of the student association Olof, explains why they are heading towards Walcheren with several buses. “We are celebrating our luster this year. We wanted to do it by visiting a chic sport. Polo fits into that image. Everyone is well dressed, having a drink and enjoying the beautiful sport.”

Although polo has a somewhat elitist image, with speeds sometimes ranging from 50 to 60 kilometers per hour, it is the fastest ball sport in the world. Sometimes things get complicated inside the lines. It is played four against four, or rather eight against eight, including the horses. “We polo players also call it hockey on a horse, with a hint of rugby, because you can push each other,” says Van der Kloot Meijburg. Quaedvlieg watches in amusement from the front row. “When you’re on it, you see how fast it’s going,” he says, after which it is announced to stay away as soon as a horse rushes.