The stars sign up for a Celebrating America opening night
A large number of celebrities contributed Wednesday evening to ‘Celebrating America’, an online program on the occasion of the inauguration of the new American president Joe Biden (78). The concert included Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, John Legend, the Foo Fighters and Demi Lovato.
“Today we are witnessing the pursuit of our American ideal”
Bruce Springsteen debuted down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington with the song “Land Of Hope And Dreams”. Then Tom Hanks spoke. “In recent weeks, years, we have seen deep division and worrying bitterness in our country. But tonight we are thinking of the United States of America,” the actor said.
Read also :
Lady Gaga, father voting for Trump, on his performance: “proud”
“To our tradition of democracy, to the foundations of our republic, to the integrity of our constitution, to the hopes and dreams we share for a more perfect union,” continued Tom. “For some, the presidential inauguration is a tradition, a moment that marks a four-year term. But in reality, the day of the inauguration is more than the swearing-in of the next national leaders. Today we are witnessing the pursuit of our American ideal. . “
Read also :
Jennifer Lopez nervous for her opening performance
Joe Biden also gave a short speech as part of the festive program. The new president said he was humiliated. “As I said earlier today, we learned that democracy is priceless and because of you democracy has triumphed,” Biden said. “That’s why Jill and I, Kamala and Doug wanted to make sure our grand opening was not about us, but you, the American people.”
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”