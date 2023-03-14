The Spanish cinema awards ‘Los Goya 2023’ will be awarded this weekend in Seville

SEVILLE – On Saturday evening February 11, the annual Spanish film award festival “Los Goya” will take place. During this gala, the Spanish Academy of Arts and Cinematography awards prizes to the best films, directors, actors, actresses, film music, etc. These are rewarded with bronze busts of the artist Francisco Goya. All the great Spanish actors and some international movie stars will be present at this cinematic spectacle.

The 37th edition will be celebrated in 2023, to be seen this Saturday from 10 p.m. FTE 1 or the international channel TVE (not on the Internet due to copyright). This year, the gala of the film will take place in Seville. The presentation is in the hands of actor Antonio de la Torre and actress Clara Lago. For the second year, there will also be an international Goya prize, which will be awarded to French actress Juliette Binoche.

Spanish Film Awards

Los Goya was created in 1987 due to the need for a Spanish film award in the style of the French César film award. Since then, the award has been presented at the beginning of each year, in a ceremony similar to that of the Oscars at the Academy Award in the United States. The TV show airs half an hour late every year to avoid any broadcast issues (which is also the case with the Oscars).

The main focus is on Spanish film productions, as well as films from Latin America in the “foreign films in Spanish language” section. In principle, the gala always took place in Madrid. The exceptions to this rule were the award ceremonies in 2000 in Barcelona, ​​the 2019 edition in Seville, the 2020 and 2021 editions in Malaga and the 2022 edition in Valencia. The 2023 edition will take place in Seville.

Applications

The films nominated this year represent only 1% of all cinema visits in Spain. Of course, the majority of the most visited films in Spain come from the United States, but every year there are good films in the cinema that are made and/or produced in Spain, which is honored during the Goya awards.

Nominees

THE nominees in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress for this year.

One of the main contenders for the Goya Best Picture is ‘As Bestas’, a thrilling rural thriller based on the story of the murdered Dutchman in Galicia.

Best film: Alcarras; Like Bestas; Cinco Lobitos; La Metnal; Model 77

Best Director: Rodrigo Sorogoyen (As Bestas); Alberto Rodriguez (Model 77); Sarla Simon (Alcarras); Pilar Palomero (The Kindergarten); Carlos Vermut (Manticore).

Best actor: Denis Menochet (As Bestas); Luis Tosar (En los Margenes); Nacho Sanchez (Manticore); Miguel Herran (Model 77); Javier Gutierrez (Model 77).

Best Actress: Vicky Luengo (Suro); Marina Fois (As Bestas); Laia Costa (Cinco Lobitos); Barbara Lennie (Los Renglones Torcidos de Dios); Ana Castillo (Girasoles Silvestres).

Also there are many other Goyas away for the best supporting actors and actresses, the best new actors and actresses, clothing, sound and music, special effects, the best European films, the best Ibero-American films, the best documentaries and the best films from entertainment, among others.