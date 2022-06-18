The South Korean created a tombstone for Internet Explorer: “Love-hate relationship”

Jung spent more than 300 euros for the tombstone, on which he had, among other things, the logo of the browser. He says he wanted to mark when Microsoft stopped using it because it had a “love-hate relationship” with the browser for more than a quarter of a century.

“Appalling Nonsense”

“It was a terrible thing,” he says of Explorer. “The fact that it nevertheless ended in a love-hate relationship is because Explorer dominated an entire era.”

As a software developer, Explorer took him longer than any other browser, he says. Yet customers continued to demand that their websites and online applications work and look great in Explorer.