Miley Cyrus (30) has a huge success with her song Flowers . No matter which international charts you look at, chances are she’s been number 1 for weeks. And this while she never sang the song live. An overview.

We can’t miss it anymore: Miley Cyrus will almost certainly be number 1 in the Dutch Top 40 for the sixth week in a row tomorrow. It has also conquered this place in the list of the most listened to songs on the radio and in the overview of the most listened to songs in the country. Whether you watched on Spotify, Apple Music or iTunes, Flowers led the Dutch lists.

This is no different internationally: Flowers was the most streamed song in the world on Spotify for 45 consecutive days, where it reached 500 million streams in record time (37 days). Moreover, Miley is now number 1 in America and England for six consecutive weeks and she has also taken the lead in Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, among others. The song was released on January 13 and is still number 1 on Apple Music in around 30 countries.

Settlement with Ex

The number of live performances to promote the track is nil. With 198 million followers on Instagram, you don’t need a lot of publicity, but at least Flowers he settled down. The song made it to all showbiz websites because it turned out to be a settlement with Cyrus’ ex, Liam Hemsworth (33), the Australian hunger gamesactor from whom she divorced three years ago.

It must not be a coincidence that the breakup song was released on Liam’s birthday, which is also Friday the 13th. Rumor has it that he wrote the song in the time around their divorce. When I was your man (2013) by Bruno Mars dedicated to Miley. Mars wrote the song for his girlfriend Jessica Caban because he was afraid of losing her. The song contains a well-known passage in which Mars sings about what he would have liked to do, in hindsight, to maintain the relationship:

I should have bought you flowers

(I should have bought flowers for you) And held your hand

(you have to hold your hand) I should have given you all my hours

(Gotta spend all my hours with you) When I had the chance

(When I had the chance) I take you to all the parties cause all you wanted to do was dance

(Take you to all the parties, cause you wanted to dance so badly)

<br />



You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to hear Miley is on Flowers responds to the same melody:

I can buy myself flowers (…)

(I can buy myself flowers) Talk to me for hours (…)

(I talk to myself for hours) I can catch myself dancing

(I can dance myself) And I can hold my own hand

(And hold my own hand)

<br />



Cyrus ends the passage harshly by saying, “I can love myself better than you.” They’re unmistakably directed at Liam, as earlier in the song she mentions the house she owned with a loved one that she “saw burning”. Miley and Liam’s villa caught fire in 2018.

Free to twerk

It doesn’t stop at words. In the sexy video for the song (good for 262 million views), Miley appears to repeat the stunt she made news with in 2019. On the red carpet, Miley and Liam were asked what their typical dance was like , on which Miley moved her ass against Liam’s crotch while twerking. ,,Don’t do that, honey,” replied Liam, who sounded ashamed. “We are on the red carpet.” In the new clip, there’s no one to stop Miley’s revival.

His song is also unstoppable at the moment. Now that it’s slowly losing top spots on the charts here and there, a demo version of the song is due out tomorrow, which sounds very different and will no doubt boost the hit.

Flowers is also popular as a cover with other artists. Here are the most notable changes:

