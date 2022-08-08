The Smartest Human viewers furious at wasting time with Jip: ‘Should be banned’
Anniko van Santen was victorious again in this episode, so Jip and Roos faced each other in the final. It soon becomes an exciting battle in which Jip seems to be in the lead. But when she has to give one more answer that belongs to the word “student”, things go wrong.
Then it’s Roos’ turn and she can knock Jip out with three correct answers. However, she knows absolutely nothing about Princess Charlene of Monaco. At the end, she must pass with five seconds on the clock. Apple egg for Jip, one would think, but he doesn’t know exactly anything about Charlene. And so Jip lingers and lingers until she has four seconds. Then Philip Freriks asks him about the Spotify music platform. With the word ‘music’ it’s done immediately and therefore Roos has to go home.
Home viewers call it more often, but also this episode there are a lot of complaints about the length The smartest person. “By the way, this episode proves once again that this ‘seconds’ rule should be banned,” someone says angrily. “Still, it’s unsportsmanlike,” says another viewer of the popular knowledge quiz. “Really, they should ban this hassle with these seconds,” another person said.
A viewer offers a good alternative to the rule: “After 10 or 15 seconds without giving a correct answer, the round ends automatically. Fixes issue with gleaning seconds.’
The smartest person meet every working day around 8:40 p.m. on NPO 2.
