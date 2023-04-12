The importance of good orientation for new teachers in order to retain them in the teaching profession is generally recognized. Nevertheless, the search for a good orientation for beginners is noticeable throughout the sector. Because even if we know (in part) what is important in orientation, we know less about how this orientation is actually shaped in practice and how it is experienced by the starter.

Eight induction practices

This section shows the initiation practices in different schools. It’s not so much about ‘good practice’ or ‘best practice’, but about giving insight into the complexity of guiding start-ups in today’s educational landscape, in which teacher shortages, consequences of COVID-19 and other developments affect everyday life fundamentally influences education.

Lessons from practice

In this section, in describing induction practices, we want to provide insight into the considerations those involved make to best shape the process of induction of starters, and what this means for the starter themselves. The initiation practices in this section can therefore encourage the reader to reflect on their own guidance practice at school, on their own involvement in teacher training or, as an entry, on the experience you have acquired. guidance in your own school.