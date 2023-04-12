The secondary education council publishes the section “Induction of new teachers”
The importance of good orientation for new teachers in order to retain them in the teaching profession is generally recognized. Nevertheless, the search for a good orientation for beginners is noticeable throughout the sector. Because even if we know (in part) what is important in orientation, we know less about how this orientation is actually shaped in practice and how it is experienced by the starter.
Eight induction practices
This section shows the initiation practices in different schools. It’s not so much about ‘good practice’ or ‘best practice’, but about giving insight into the complexity of guiding start-ups in today’s educational landscape, in which teacher shortages, consequences of COVID-19 and other developments affect everyday life fundamentally influences education.
Lessons from practice
In this section, in describing induction practices, we want to provide insight into the considerations those involved make to best shape the process of induction of starters, and what this means for the starter themselves. The initiation practices in this section can therefore encourage the reader to reflect on their own guidance practice at school, on their own involvement in teacher training or, as an entry, on the experience you have acquired. guidance in your own school.
Presentation of the eight cases
1. Blariacumcollege – A long history of rookie coaches
Coaching, observation and intervision are important elements in the orientation of beginners at Blariacum College. Like all employees there, they thrive on three core values: leadership, collaboration, and inquiry-based learning.
2. Bonhoeffer College – Build Intensive Starter Network
Trainers and school coaches are present at each of the six Bonhoeffer sites. How does the school ensure unity in the initiation approach, with room for individual interpretation by school site?
3. Calandlyceum – Induction is a cultural trajectory
When onboarding new teachers, the Calandlyceum emphasizes knowledge of the organizational culture. This is an essential success factor for the school: integration is above all a cultural process.
4. Lumion – Contemporary Learning for Students and Beginning Teachers in a Growing School
Ten years ago, the founders of Lumion needed new possibilities and another vision of education. In recent years, the school has grown from 100 students to over 1,500. What does this mean for hiring teachers and supervising newbies?
5. Minkema College – Image Coaching as a Powerful Development Tool
Minkema College wants beginners to find out what kind of teacher they are. What do they think is important in education? The school uses for this, among other things, image coaching.
6. Winkler Prins – Strategic HRM, People Development and Starters
OSG Winkler Prins is an ambitious school in the heart of Veenkoloniën. The school has six sub-schools in different locations. How do they ensure a clear integration policy?
7. Johan de Witt – Space and confidence to learn and experiment
The Johan de Witt Scholengroep has six locations in The Hague. About 40 new teachers join the program each year. With a clear approach and the space for beginners to master their craft, the school ensures that novice teachers are retained for education.
8. Rodenborch-College – Learning and working together by beginners and experienced teachers
Rodenborch College falls under the Association of Our Secondary Education (OMO). In collaboration with the teacher training programs of three universities and one university of applied sciences, the OMO has set up (after-school) apprenticeship workshops for new teachers. Here, the emphasis is on the innovative capacities of the teacher.
