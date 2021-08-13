The sci-fi thriller Total Recall will air on RTL 7 on Friday 13 August

Paul Verhoeven is by far the best-known Dutch director abroad. In recent years, it’s often the realistic movies that make him popular (like his latest product: Benedetta), but it was mostly the genre of sci-fi that made it popular. The impressive sci-fi movie Total recall to see Friday on RTL 7. You can Total recall can also be seen through Pathé Thuis.

The story

Douglas Quaid desperately wants to go to Mars. As this is not possible, he contacts a company that sells souvenirs. That way he hopes to see something from Mars. However, with the placement of the memories in his head, something was wrong. This reminds Douglas that he is a secret agent fighting an enemy of Mars.

Reviews on Gids.tv:

After Verhoeven made his glorious Hollywood debut with RoboCop (1987), it immediately switches to another science fiction film. This time, he had lucrative star Arnold Schwarzenegger and an upcoming talent, which we would also see in Verhoeven’s next film: Sharon Stone. The story is delightfully bizarre, but (again) pokes fun at American culture and underscores Verhoeven’s reputation as a great satirist of the United States. There are also some typical scenes of Verhoevian, like the woman with three breasts. A must-see movie.

To throw

In addition to Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Expendables) in Rachel Ticotin (Man on fire) are also Sharon Stone (Primary instinct) at Ronny Cox (RoboCop) featured in this movie. This production is directed by Paul Verhoeven (She).

Of movie Total recall (1990) is rated 7.5 on IMDb and can be seen on RTL 7 on Friday August 13 at 8:30 p.m. In addition, the film can be viewed via Pathé Thuis.