“The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE gets these striking specs”

Possible specs of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE have surfaced. Especially the processor of the affordable flagship is striking. He is, after all, an old acquaintance.

“Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specs leaked”

Is he coming or is he not coming? We’ve been hearing conflicting Samsung Galaxy S23 FE rumors for months now. One says that the affordable flagship will definitely be in stores at the end of this year, the other claims that Samsung will skip this “Fan Edition”. Again, we have to say this, because a Galaxy S22 FE never appeared.

Sammobile now makes a concrete contribution. The website not only claims that the Galaxy S23 FE is on the way, but also mentions some specs. The most notable of these is the processor. The device is said to run worldwide on an Exynos 2200 developed by Samsung itself. We still know this chip from the Galaxy S22 series, released last year.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

This is striking, because normal Galaxy S23 devices have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip from manufacturer Qualcomm. Previous FE phones, such as the Galaxy S21 FE, also received a Snapdragon processor.

Samsung has had issues with its own chips in recent years. The Exynos 2200 is much slower and less power efficient than the latest Snapdragons. Perhaps this is precisely why the South Korean manufacturer placed it in the relatively affordable Galaxy S23 FE. This makes the difference with the slightly larger more expensive S23 phones.

Will the Galaxy S23 FE have a 50-megapixel camera?

The source mentions even more specs of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. For example, the device would get the standard S23’s 50-megapixel camera. The Galaxy S21 FE still had an older 12-megapixel main camera. You probably also take wider shots with the wide angle lens and zoom in a bit with the telephoto lens.

Samsung would release two variants: one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and another with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The battery capacity is 4500 mAh. Charging is probably, like on most other Samsung smartphones, with a maximum of 25 watts.

The cost of the device, if it actually appears, is of course not yet known. The Galaxy S21 FE had an RRP of 749 euros, but now you can get it for less than 500 euros.

