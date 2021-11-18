The Salesforce provides transgender people with clothing allowance and paid leave
A package of offers for transgender people already in place in the United States Is from this week Available to all employees. Provides salesforce software that allows other companies to stay in touch with their customers Recent Annual Report 56,000 employees worldwide.
Reimbursement of medical expenses
About 700 of them work in the Netherlands, says spokeswoman Anja van Beijing. Package support Genderdisfory Apparently that applies to them too. Sexual dysphoria is the official term for individuals who have a deep sense of dissatisfaction with the gender in which they were born.
These will mainly be additional conditions that are gladly obtained. Gerrie Riemersma, spokeswoman for Zorgverzekeraars Nederland, confirms that many medical costs for transgender people are reimbursed by health insurers in basic insurance.
It is important to inquire which trainers your insurer has a contract with, otherwise you will have to pay a further portion.
Hormone therapy and hair transplantation
You can probably report it to Salesforce. In countries where medical expenses are not reimbursed, employees receive $ 40,000. It allows you to pay for surgery, plastic surgery, medications and hormone therapy. Hair transplant surgery or its removal is also refundable.
It does not stop there: Transgender people get an extra $ 500 (440 euros) for their wardrobe. To streamline gender reassignment on paper can cost up to $ 1000 in legal costs.
In addition, Salesforce offers employees four weeks’ paid leave to recover from this practice. Incidentally, this is far less than the total 24-week leave that IKEA offers to its transgender employees at ten-year intervals.
Update 6.05 pm:
The title of this story has been edited. Even if you say unpaid leave, it is paid leave.
