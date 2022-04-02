The Russian space agency wants to end ISS cooperation on sanctions

The Russian space agency Roskosmos wants to withdraw from the ISS space station due to international sanctions. That is the boss of Roscosmos Dmitry Rokos Said Saturdayஇணைந்து Working together on the “International Space Station and other joint projects” is possible only if the “illegal sanctions” against Russia are lifted, Rokosin said.

According to Rokosin, the purpose of the sanctions is to “destabilize the Russian economy, plunge our people into despair and hunger, and bring Russia to its knees.” If Roscosmos still wants to work with US colleagues NASA and the European ESA, the EU and the United States, among others, must first lift their sanctions.

It is unclear when Russia will withdraw its staff from the ISS and other programs. Rogozin then informs Russian authorities of his plan to end the cooperation. Will be present Two astronauts on board From the International Space Station, four American and one German astronaut. Joel Montalbano, ISS project director, previously said that these astronauts “needed each other to operate the International Space Station.”