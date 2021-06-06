How can the French go abroad this summer for more than a year? Widespread contagious disease ? What are the restrictions on foreign tourists visiting France? A few days before the new phase of deregulation, the government announced its strategy for reopening the borders, with the health pass coming into effect at the same time: on June 9.

Countries are divided According to the three regions – Green, orange or red – defines itself based on the health indicators of each country. The conditions for going abroad vary according to the colors of this classification. The government defines “lists of countries that can be adjusted according to the evolution of their epidemiological situation.”

Green countries

Countries where the virus is highly contagious and anxiety variables are not widely identified are classified as green. As of June 2, it will be in Europe, Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand and Singapore.

From these countries, which are considered “safe”, travelers to France no longer need to receive a negative PCR or antigen test result within 72 hours. If they are fully vaccinated. They have to buy one of the products approved by the European pharmaceutical company Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Jansen.

Note that only the vaccination certificate is valid, which can certify the completion of the entire vaccination schedule, i.e. two weeks after the second injection of double injection vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, Astrogeneka); Four weeks after injection of the vaccine (Johnson); Two weeks after vaccination (only one injection is required) for those with a history of Govit-19 infection.

For travelers who want to go to a green country, France does not ask for a compelling reason. From July 1, travel with the health card will be facilitated in the European region. The government says the device is already “approved in the form of (சான்றித) European certification”. “The certificate may contain evidence of a vaccine, a negative test result, or recovery from the temple six months ago.”

However, even if you are a member of the EU, it is good to inquire about activities in the target country. GreeceFor example, tourists in Italy or Spain are required to fill out a site form before departure. In addition, travelers arriving at the Greek border may need a random check, “regardless of their nationality, origin and route of entry.”

Also, a country classified as green does not mean that it accepts tourists. In the case of Japan, it only issues visas to French nationals on rare occasions, or Australia, whose borders remain closed until further notice. a

Orange Country

In countries classified as orange, the virus spreads vigorously, in a controlled proportion, and without spreading any disturbing variables. Most countries join the region. They include the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Russia, China and most African countries.

To get to the orange country of France, vaccinated people do not have to justify their trip just for a compelling reason. The rules for entering the destination country vary from country to country. The traveler can check it directly Website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Tipping per country).

Passengers returning to France from an orange country will need less than 72 hours of negative PCR testing or less than 48 hours of antigen testing if passengers are vaccinated. If he is not vaccinated, he needs a compelling reason and a negative test. Upon arrival, he may undergo a random antigen test and be self-isolated for seven days.

Red countries

Countries where the cycle of the virus is active, because Anxious variables. This means: South Africa, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Turkey and Uruguay.

Going to these countries from France can still be an important factor whether one is vaccinated or not. It is up to the traveler to find out what rules the host country imposes on the proof of immunity required before boarding the aircraft.

To return to France requires a compelling reason to blindly accept all travelers. Less than 48 hours of PCR or antigen testing is required when boarding and antigen testing is performed upon arrival on French soil. Vaccinated individuals should be self-isolated for seven days. Unsafe (or unknown) passengers must respect the compulsory ten-day isolation under the supervision of the security forces.

Foreign simplification

According to a joint press release issued by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Transport, from June 9, those fully vaccinated will be exempted from self-isolation in both directions for flights between France and Reunion or Mayotte, and for communication between the two regions. On the same date, the government had already announced that travelers to these places would be exempted from justifying a dominant reason. However, a negative PCR test less than 72 hours before departure is still required.