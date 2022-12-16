The robot dances forward in response to the temperature

About the episode

A flexible, malleable robot, which does not need a battery or cable to move, which can reach difficult places, such as deep within the human body for example: this is what many researchers are working on with more or less success. .

A new member of the soft robotics family is one that doesn’t take long to move and when it moves, its movements are reminiscent of a breakdance performance. The robot is made of a soft gummy bear-like gel that expands and contracts in response to temperature changes.

The researchers managed to control the contraction and expansion in such a way that the robot moves with a movement that strongly resembles the “worm”: a dance movement that occurs in breakdancing, but which actually originated in the 1920s.

It shouldn’t be expensive to produce the robot in large numbers and the applications, the researchers say, are endless and not just biomedical. The next step: to see if the crawling movement can also be triggered by changes in substances that occur naturally in our bodies and if the worms can also be equipped with very small sensors and cameras.

