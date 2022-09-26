the right-wing bloc wins the legislative elections in Italy, the most important Meloni party

AFP

In the Italian legislative elections, the right-wing bloc, made up of Fratelli d’Italia, Lega and Forza Italia, won between 41 and 45 percent of the vote, reports the exit poll of Italian public broadcaster Rai. According to the Italian electoral system, this would mean that they have enough votes to secure a majority.

Fratelli d’Italia, the party of radical right-wing Giorgia Meloni, emerged victorious in the Italian legislative elections, according to exit polls. According to exit polls, Fratelli d’Italia obtains between 22 and 26% of the vote. In all likelihood, Meloni, 45, will become prime minister. She would then be the first female Prime Minister of Italy.

The party’s victory is not a surprise: Fratelli d’Italia was leading in the polls, and it was expected that around 25% of the vote would go to this party. However, as Italy is banned from publishing exit polls in the last two weeks before the election, it was doubtful that the party would ultimately maintain that lead.

Exit polls give an indication of the final outcome. In the 2013 and 2018 elections, there were differences between the exit polls and the final result.

Meloni has a good chance of becoming prime minister

Meloni’s party was part of a right-wing bloc in this election along with the populist right-wing Lega party, led by Matteo Salvini, and Forza Italia, the party of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Lega obtained between 8.5 and 12.5% ​​of the votes and Forza Italia between 6 and 8%.

The Five Star Movement led by former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte managed to collect between 13.5 and 17.5% of the vote. Conte’s party was the clear winner in the previous elections in 2018, but its popularity has waned due to infighting.

Italians voted today for the Senate and the House of Representatives. Polling stations closed at 11 p.m. The participation rate was 64.4%. This is about 10% less than in the last elections in 2018.