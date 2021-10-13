Interview

About 5,000 euros. How much does a trip to the United States cost for cyclocross riders. You have to pay out of your own pocket and not have enough prize money – especially in the second and third row. The United Athlete Cyclists Association is concerned and vigilant. “Riders and riders are employees, employees. They have to accept the costs that arise from the duty of working.

Mark Leroy National Responsibility for the Belgian Cyclists Association United AthletesFormer Sporta. In conversation with Cycling flash At the Cyclo-Cross World Cup he expresses his concern about issues related to foreign movements. “Look, every employee who has to go abroad for his job will see his expenses reimbursed. On the contrary, he cannot have the intention of spending money on it.

That move, for example, is because the United States is almost mandatory (read: necessary) because important points must be earned in both the World Cup and the UCI rankings. Globalization is good, but Ryder can not afford it himself, “Leroy continues.

Advice

So Leroy wants to consult with the parties involved soon. “United athletes represent 90 per cent of Cyclocross Pelottan’s interests. With this compensation, teams can meet their riders’ costs.If there is reluctance, teams can put pressure on them.But again, I would like to consult with the riders first.